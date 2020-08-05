When Tenet's Release Was Postponed, Seth Rogen Joked How Nolan Wanted To 'kill His Fans'

Seth Rogen recently joked about the release of his upcoming movie Tenet. The actor amusingly mentioned that the film's director, Christopher Nolan, was trying to kill his fans by releasing the movie in July during the middle of a pandemic. Seth Rogen's Tenet was initially set to release in theatres on July 17, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was delayed to July 31, and then to August 12.

Seth Rogen jokes that Nolan wanted to kill his fans with Tenet's July release date

Speaking to THR, Seth Rogen jokingly mentioned that Christopher Nolan was trying to kill his greatest fans by releasing Tenet in theatres in July during a pandemic. In his statement, Seth Rogen revealed how he and the director tried to plan for Tenet's release during the pandemic.

Seth Rogen stated that he and everyone else in the film industry were waiting to see what would Christopher Nolan do. In fact, people in the industry were constantly asking WWCND (What Would Chris Nolan Do) to decide the release dates for their own films.

The actor then jokingly added that Christopher Nolan was initially trying to kill his greatest fans by releasing the movie in July. However, that is no longer the case, as Tenet's release has been pushed back once again. Tenet is now set to release in several countries on August 26, 2020. Moreover, the film will be released in a few US cities on September 3, based on the COVID-19 situation in those locations.

Seth Rogen's joke about WWCND (What Would Chris Nolan Do) is actually true and many in the film industry wanted to use Tenet as a test sample during the pandemic. Filmmakers wanted to know how risky it would be to release a big-budget movie in theatres in the middle of a global pandemic. Tenet success or failure would have determined future decisions in Hollywood.

Reportedly, Tenet needs to earn around $800-million at the box office just to break even. If these reports are true, then Christopher Nolan is taking a huge risk by releasing the film in theatres in 2020. However, at the same time, there will be no competition for Tenet, as other Hollywood filmmakers want to see how many people are willing to go to theatres after the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Promo from Seth Rogen Instagram]

