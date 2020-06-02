Seth Rogen Decodes A New Way To Save Time On Video Calls; Says 'It's Productive'

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, video calls have become one of the major forms of interaction. People are not only interacting with each other but they are also creating new innovative trends like face time photoshoots. Knocked up actor Seth Rogen also decoded a new and creative way to save time on video calls when he pranked Jimmy Kemmel on his show.

Jimmy Kimmel invited Seth Rogen on his show and he was supposed to have a talk with him through a video call. After Jimmy Kemmel introduced Seth Rogen to his audience, he connected with him through a video call. Jimmy Kimmel started with thanking Seth Rogen for joining him and then he asked him about how he is spending time during the quarantine. After that, Jimmy Kimmel was left a little confused as Seth Rogen started talking about food.

Jimmy Kimmel said, "I am sorry what", to which Seth replied, "I do have enough toilet paper". Later, in the video, Seth Rogen is seen picking up a tab that was playing a pre-recorded video of him. Jimmy asked him, "Were you playing a pre-recorded video of yourself?". He replied, “I’ve been doing a lot of, like, Zoom calls and stuff lately and I realised I don’t actually have to be there for a lot of them.” Seth Rogen spoke about several things on Jimmy Kimmel live show. He spoke about how he is making potteries, which has actually been his hobby for a long time. The actor also talked about his quarantine birthday celebration. He also mentioned that his mom is a yoga instructor and has been teaching yoga on video calls right now.

Seth Rogen has been updating his fans with his amazing artwork with different coloured potteries. He has been posting several pictures. Seth has created water bottles, vases and hand wash bottles. He recently shared a picture and captioned it as, "New set of vases from the kiln. I’ve been trying to make a spotted dark blue that I like and this one is pretty nice I think. Yay."

