'Superman' Henry Cavill To Set Foot Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe As Captain Britain?

Globally popular for his portrayal of Superman in the DC Extended Universe movies, British actor Henry Cavill might reportedly set foot into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a recent report by 'We Got This Covered', Marvel is planning to rope in Henry to sport the superhero gear of Captain Britain, aka Brian Braddock, in the upcoming MCU ventures. There has been a lot of anticipation around Captain Britain after Peggy Carter mentioned the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Will MCU fans get to see Henry Cavill as Captain Britain?

Henry Cavill, who rose to fame after essaying the role of the first duke of Suffolk, Charles Brandon, in the popular BBC series The Tudors, went on to garner global acclaim after essaying the role of Superman, aka Clark Kent, in DCEU's 2013 film Man of Steel. After donning the DCEU superhero's gear thrice in over a decade, speculations are rife that Henry might enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there has been a lot of buzz around the heartthrob returning to DCEU as Superman, if the grapevines are to be believed, he will also venture into MCU as Captain Britain.

However, if the rumours turn out to be true then the 37-year-old will become one of the few actors who have made in both DC as well as MC universes. According to a report by the online portal, although Henry has been extremely picky about the roles he gives a nod to, the Enola Holmes actor is keen at taking up the role. However, no confirmation or announcement about the same has been made by either Henry Cavill or MCU.

For the unversed, Henry Cavill's movies as Superman include 2003's Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League. After last starring in the Netflix Original Enola Holmes as 'Sherlock Holmes', Henry will next be seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, also popularly known as 'Synder Cut'.

The highly-anticipated DCEU film is expected to be released on HBO Max in March 2021. Alongside the British actor, the film will also star Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Antje Traue, Ayelet Zurer, Russell Crowe and Christopher Meloni.

