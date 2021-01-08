'The Witcher' Actor Henry Cavill Gives An Update On His Hamstring Injury

Henry Cavill will return as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 2. The Netflix fantasy drama series is currently in the production stage in the UK, which was put on hold due to the Coronavirus lockdown and Cavill’s injury. Now, the actor provided an update on his injury.

The Witcher actor Henry Cavill gives an update on his injury

Henry Cavill has been quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 14 million followers. He took to the social media platform to update fans about the injury he suffered on The Witcher season 2 sets. The actor wrote that they are in lockdown in the United Kingdom, following the surge in coronavirus cases. He mentioned that he is going for his first jog since his hamstring injury. Cavill stated that his run was not fast, but was far. He asserted that his jogging aided in his recovery.

Henry Cavill’s injury on The Witcher season 2 was reported by The Sun. He was filming an action sequence, being 20ft high in trees and on a safety harness. The actor injured his leg. However, the production of the show did not stop due to Henry Cavill’s injury. He rested, while other sequences were being filmed. But now, with the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, along with the new strain of the novel virus variant, the UK government has reimposed lockdown.

Besides Henry Cavill's injury, The Witcher season 2 has been facing a lot of issues in production. It commenced shooting in London in early 2020. It was halted in March due to COVID-19 and later new member Kristofer Hivju was tested positive for the virus. Filming resumed in July in the United Kingdom and it stopped again after several members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. It is currently taking place in close studios.

The Witcher season 2 cast includes Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra reprising their roles as Cirilla “Ciri”, and Yennefer of Vengerberg respectively. It also includes Kristofer Hivju, Kim Bodnia, Vesemir and Paul Bullion, Basil Eidenbenz, Agnes Bjorn, Aisha Fabienne Ross, Mecia Simson, and Yasen Atour. The plot of the Polish-American series has been kept under wraps. The show is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2021.

