Henry Cavill Reveals How 'The Witcher' Season 2 Will Continue Filming Amidst New Lockdown

The Witcher has become a popular series on Netflix with just its first season. A second season is in development but has been facing issues due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, like many other projects. The Witcher season 2 was being shot in England, but it has recently been halted again due to a new lockdown at the place. Now lead actor Henry Cavill revealed how the series will be filmed ahead.

Henry Cavill provides an update on The Witcher season 2 shooting

Henry Cavill has been quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 14 million followers. The actor took to the social media platform to give fans an update on The Witcher season 2 shooting schedule. He wrote that as England will return to lockdown on Thursday, the team must leave the place. Cavill hinted that the show will now be filmed in studios. He also posted a picture of himself wearing a face mask and all set to leave England along with his dog. Check out his post below.

The Witcher season 2 started shooting in London in early 2020. It was on a hiatus for two weeks in March due to coronavirus outbreak. Then an actor on the show was tested positive for COVID-19 and the production was halted again. The series resumed filming in August 2020, after a long halt for around five years. It is expected to extend into early 2021.

The series will continue from where the first season left. It will go ahead with Geralt of Rivia taking on the responsibility of Ciri and facing new challenges as the monster slayer. The Witcher season 2 plot details and release date has not been announced yet by Netflix.

The Witcher season 2 cast and characters

The Witcher season 2 cast has Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra reprising their roles as Geralt of Rivia, Cirilla “Ciri”, and Yennefer of Vengerberg respectively. Games of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju will join the franchise as Nivellen, along with Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Geralt's Witcher mentor, Vesemir and Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, one of Geralt’s Witcher pal. Previously, Thue Ersted Rasmussen dropped out from the role of Eskel due to rescheduling conflicts. Now, Basil Eidenbenz will portray Eskel in The Witcher season 2. The cast also includes Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Mecia Simson as Francesca and Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen.

