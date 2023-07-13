Superman Legacy Adds Barry Actor Anthony Carrigan To Its Cast

Anthony Carrigan, known for his role in the hit series Barry, has officially joined the cast of James Gunn’s highly anticipated film, Superman: Legacy. The actor, who received an Emmy nomination for his outstanding performance on Noho Hank in the dark comedy show, will be joining the lineup that includes David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Edi Gathegi.

Superman: Legacy finds its new character actor

In Superman: Legacy, David Corenswet will portray the iconic character Clark Kent, also known as Superman, while Brosnahan will bring the beloved journalist Lois Lane to life. Anthony, according to sources from The Hollywood Reporter, will be taking on the role of Metamorpho, a classic DC character who is an archaeologist-turned-hero named Rex Mason.

The film, which is set to be a new chapter in the DC Universe (DCU), will follow Superman’s journey as he navigates his Kryptonian heritage and his upbringing in a small midwestern town as Clark Kent. Gunn, who gained widespread acclaim for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy films, not only serves as the director but has also penned the script for Superman: Legacy.

Revamped slate of the DCU

Fans can mark their calendars for July 11, 2025, as that is when Superman: Legacy is scheduled for release. This project is just the beginning of the new DCU. The other exciting titles in the pipeline are Batman: The Brave and The Bold helmed by director Andy Muschietti, as well as The Authority. With the addition of Anthony Carrigan to the cast of Superman: Legacy, anticipation for the film continues to grow.