Doom Patrol Episodes Shelved? DC Chief James Gunn Addresses Rumours

American filmmaker and DC chief James Gunn addressed the speculation surrounding the cancellation of the final episodes of the fourth season of Doom Patrol. He put the rumours of the show being shelved to rest. Gunn interacted with fans on Threads, a new app owned by tech giant Meta, where he fielded questions about the show.

James Gunn shares update on Doom Patrol

Responding to a fan's query about the remaining episodes of Doom Patrol, Gunn stated, "People have asked me this a few times this morning. I'm not sure what it refers to... but I can't imagine a world where completed episodes are not going to be released." He further added that he is currently engrossed in other projects, such as Superman: Legacy and Creature Commandos, and not focused on day-to-day TV scheduling.

Concerns rose among fans about the accessibility of the remaining episodes on Max, Warner Bros Discovery's streaming service, given the changes the platform has undergone. However, Gunn returned to Threads a few hours later to update fans. He confirmed, "I now have confirmation: As I surmised, no, 'Doom Patrol' episodes are absolutely NOT being shelved, even though the premiere date for the next shows hasn't yet been announced to the public."

Doom Patrol to conclude after 4 seasons?

Earlier, Warner Bros Discovery announced that both Doom Patrol and Titans would conclude with their fourth seasons, consisting of two parts of six episodes each, totaling 12 episodes. Some attributed these cancellations to the changes Gunn and Peter Safran are making to DC Studios as they attempt to revitalise the faltering DC Universe. However, Gunn clarified on Twitter, "The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows."

Gunn's response on Twitter was prompted by an angry fan who blamed him and Safran, expressing doubt about their ability to win back the majority of fans who enjoyed the shows and movies. Doom Patrol reimagines well-known DC superheroes, including Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diana Guerrero) and Victor Stone (Joivan Wade).