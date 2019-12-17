Superman's First Movie Cape Sold For Nearly $200,000 At Auction

The first movie cape in the Superman went up for auction at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles and sold for nearly $200,000. The cape went up for auction on Monday alongside almost 400 other cinema memorabilia. The film that came out in 1978 used only six capes during shooting.

First cape sold for over $200,000

Multiple costumes from the hit science fiction series Star Trek also found buyers at the auction house. The costumes that were sold included the uniform which was worn by Patrick Stewart for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. His uniform was auctioned for $28,800 while Leonard Nimoy's Costume Star Trek: Deep Space Nine where he played Spock the Romulan sold for $20,000. The headline item for the auction was the pipe of Bilbo Baggins from the Lord of the Rings Trilogy which was used by Ian Holm, unfortunately, the item was not listed at the auction.

The first even Superman movie came out in 1978 and was just called Superman: The Movie. The movie was directed by Richard Donner and was based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The lead character of Superman was played by Christopher Reeve.

Some of the other props, costumes, memorabilia and models that went on sale were from Captain America, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in the 70s, and costumes and other memorabilia from Stranger Things, Westworld, Forrest Gump, The Godfather, Ben Hur, Gone With the Wind, Return of the Jedi, Rosemary's Baby, The Ten Commandments, Ghostbusters II, Fidel Castro's box of cigars.

The auction also featured two rare visual effects starship models from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as well as an array of principal cast costumes from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The historic auction was conducted by Julien's Auction and took place in Beverly Hills on December 16. The first session of the auction started at 10:00 am pacific time and the second session began at 1:00 pm pacific time.

