Rohit Sharma 'The Hitman' Turns Into Superman In Latest Instagram Post, Fans Left In Awe

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma is known for his dazzling strokeplay and match-winning hundreds. The cricketer has also proven himself as an effective fielder having taken some excellent catches on the field. The 32-year-old is also known for his exceptional ground fielding and he alongside with Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli makes India one of the best fielding units in the world. Recently, Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to post a picture of himself diving across his right for a catch during a practice session.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Rohit Sharma shows off his fielding skills to leave fans in awe

With his latest picture, Rohit Sharma added a motivational caption that reads “Your wings already exist, you just have to fly”. Fans of Rohit Sharma also took to social media to appreciate the flying effort by the cricketer. Rohit Sharma’s attempt for the catch was posted during Team India’s practice sessions ahead of the upcoming home series. The opening batsman is all set to face West Indies in the upcoming matches starting from December 6.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Team India will continue their international home season by hosting West Indies in the upcoming limited-overs series. West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The first of the three T20Is will be played on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The opening T20 clash will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. The ODI series will be played between December 15 and December 22.

NEWS : @IamSanjuSamson named as replacement for injured Dhawan for the T20I series against West Indies.



Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery.



More details here - https://t.co/V5fixR8uoH pic.twitter.com/oBsaxVXWAz — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls