Virat Kohli Turns Superman, Takes A Blinder Out Of Nowhere To Dismiss Shimron Hetmyer

Virat Kohli who had played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 94 in the previous T20I at Hyderabad could not repeat the heroics in the 2nd T20I as he was dismissed for 19. But he made up for it on the field by taking an unbelievable stunning catch in the second innings.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant winds up to hit Cotterell out of the park, loses his bat

Virat Kohli's 'Superman' catch

It happened in the 14th over of the West Indian innings which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, and Shimron Hetmyer was on strike. On the fourth delivery, Jadeja had bowled a flatter delivery on the middle stump and Hetmyer heaved it with the aim of clearing the fence. At the first glance, it appeared that the southpaw would get six runs for the shot, but Indian skipper Virat Kohli had other ideas as he ran all the way to his right and took an absolute blinder. He lost his balance after taking the catch, but ensured that the ball is secured in his hands. The third umpire was asked to check whether Kohli had made contact with the boundary ropes but the replays showed that it was a clean catch. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

WATCH: Kesrick Williams settles scores with Virat Kohli but does not celebrate the moment

West Indies level the series

West Indies staged a comeback as they beat India by eight wickets at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. After electing to bowl first, the hosts were restricted to 170/7 in their 20 overs as young Shivam Dube scored his maiden T20I half-century. In reply, the Windies got off to a flying start as the openers put on 73 runs for the opening stand. Opener Lendl Simmons anchored the West Indian run chase with a 45-ball 67 at a strike rate of almost 150 including four boundaries and four maximums. He was ably supported by wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran who scored an 18-ball 38 at a strike rate of 211.11 as the visitors leveled the series with nine balls to spare. The third and final T20I which is also the series decider will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

READ: 'Book for Shaadis': Harbhajan Singh & co's 'Munde in Mundu' musical makes Yuvraj guffaw

READ: Denesh Ramdin's heart-warming gesture to a little fan is winning hearts