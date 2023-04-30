Sydney Sweeney Puts An End To Dating Rumours With Anyone But You Co-star Glen Powell

Rumors of Sydney Sweeney dating her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell have been circulating on social media. It led people to believe that the actress has broken up with her fiancee, businessman Jonathan Davino after she was seen getting cozy with Powell on-and-off set in Australia. However, Sweeney seemingly put all the speculations to an end, when the Euphoria star stepped out with Davino for a date night in New York City.

The couple was snapped at the Armani Beauty event at the Gansevoort Hotel. While Sweeney gave her engagement ring a miss at the event, she twinned with Davino in black outfit. The actress wore a thigh-skimming dress, semi-sheer tights and a matching jacket with a pair of knee-high black leather boots.

She completed her look with a pair of big hoops and her golden hair styled straight. Davino, a restaurateur and businessman from Chicago, accompanied her in a black leather jacket, matching T-shirt and dark trousers. See photos of the couple here:

More about Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell dating rumours

Speculations around Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell dating started off when images of the two showing off their PDA while filming in Australia quickly went viral on social media. Many weighed in on how 'hot' a couple they would make. They were seen kissing on a yacht and getting mushy outside the Sydney Opera House. Powell's model girlfriend Gigi Paris, unfollowing Sweeney's Instagram account further stoked their dating rumours.

Later, Page Six confirmed that Powell and Paris have broken up. This week, she formally verified the rumours of her split with the Top Gun: Maverick actor. Filmed in Australia, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney starrer Anyone But You is helmed by Will Gluck, who also directed the romantic comedies like Easy A and Friends With Benefits. The R-rated film also stars Bryan Brown, Michelle Hurd, Hadley Robinson and Darren Barnet.