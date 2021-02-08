T.I. And Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle Production Stops Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

American Rapper T.I and his wife Tiny are currently facing various allegations against them, including sexual abuse, trafficking, drugging and coercing women. The couple runs a show called T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, for which they were in Atlanta shooting for the fourth season. According to Deadline, the shooting has been kept on hold after a range of sexual abuse allegations came forward against the couple.

T.I. & Tiny's sexual abuse allegations

After the production of T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle was stopped, an MTV Entertainment spokesperson told the publication that the allegations are not related to the show and they are trying to get in touch with the couple as well as state and local officials. They further added that the allegations are serious which is why they have halted the production until further notice. As per the publication's sources, the decision to stop the shoot for the series was made mutually by MTV and the couple.

Earlier, Sabrina Peterson accused T.I. that he put a gun on her head. In an Instagram post, she wrote a long note about the rapper and how he has painted her as the villain despite their history of violence. She is currently interviewing the victims and is bringing out the truth about T.I and his wife. Check out her post.

Amidst the T.I. & Tiny's controversy, a spokesperson of the couple told Billboard that the couple wants to go on record and want to deny all the accusations. The statement also reads that they want to go public and 'emphatically deny in the strongest way possible', all the accusations made by Sabrina. It further reads that Mr and Mrs Harris (T.I - Clifford Harris and Tiny - Tameka Harris) have been dealing with Sabrina for over a decade and if the allegations don't stop, the couple will take legal actions against her.

T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle

The series which airs on VH1 is about the couple's lavish life and shows a glimpse of their lives. The fourth season that was undergoing production in Atlanta since December would explore the couple's life through the pandemic. It would also show them becoming grandparents, and celebrating their 10-year anniversary. T.I. released a new album named THE L.I.B.R.A and he also became a professor at Clark Atlanta University. On the other hand, Tiny turned into a producer for a talk show. The new season will revolve around all of these events.

