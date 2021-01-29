Kourtney Kardashian's Dating History: Here Is A Look At Who The Model Has Dated

Kourtney Kardashian of Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently spoke about dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The 41-year-old model, though off-late has her comings and goings on KUTWK, continues to be a fan favourite and makes sure to keep the viewers interested with her messy parenting relationship with ex-husband Scott Disick on the show. Here is a closer look at Kourtney Kardashian's dating history.

Kourtney Kardashian's Dating History

Travis Barker

Kourtney cemented her relationship with Travis when he was seen on a trip with the Kardashian family in Palm Springs. Since the family is also involved by this point, it can be assumed that the two are going strong. A source told US Weekly that the two had been close friends for several years and that Travis had liked Kourtney since a while.

Younes Bendjima

Back in 2017, one of the big revelations of the popular show Keeping up with the Kardashians was that Kourtney was at that time involved with the 24-year-old boxer-turned-model Younes Bendjima. Their shocking age difference had been the talk of the town, earning displeasure from ex Scott Disick as well. The couple eventually broke up after pictures of Younes cheating on Kourtney with model Jordan Ozuna circulated. A year later, the two were rumoured to have reconciled as he was seen attending the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve Party.

Taryll Jackson

One relationship that never made headlines was that of Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Taryll Jackson. Member of the 3T band, Taryll has been a close friend to the Kardashian family. In a 2016 interview with VladTV, Taryll's father Tio Jackson revealed that Kourtney and Taryll had dated for a short time about seven to eight years ago.

Scott Disick

Coming to the most controversial relationship out of the lot, Kourtney and Scott go way back to 2006. They were first introduced to each other at Joe Francis' house party and have been dating on and off ever since. The two are currently co-parenting three children of their own, 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

