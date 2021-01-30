Ti And Tiny Issue Statement Denying Sabrina's Allegations Of Drugging And Sexual Coercion

Rapper Ti and his wife Tiny have issued a statement in response to the sexual abuse accusations made by the latter's best friend Sabrina Peterson. In the statement, they have strongly denied the allegations. Scroll to read the full statement issued by rapper Ti and Tiny.

Ti and Tiny issue a statement

According to a report by Complex.com, in the media statement released by Ti and Tiny, they have emphatically denied the allegations made by Sabrina Peterson. They also wrote that they have had a problem with Sabrina for over a decade. They have also hinted at legal actions if Sabrina does not stop making allegations.

Sabrina Peterson has also alleged that rapper Ti had held a gun pointed at her head. She has also taken to her Instagram to challenge Ti and Tiny by uploading a video of her evaluation of the lie detector test she took. In the caption of the post, she wrote that there was only one way to keep her opinions credible which was by taking a lie detector test. Sabrina has also alleged that Ti and Tiny are lying about her. Tiny, too, has come forward to defend her husband from Sabrina's allegations.

Ti and Tiny's controversy

According to a report by Aceshowbiz.com, the rapper and his wife Tiny have been accused by Sabrina of sexually abusing women into having 'forced' threesome with them. Sabrina has also revealed that some of the women were even minors when they were allegedly abused. To substantiate her allegations, she has shared screenshots of the DMs through Instagram stories wherein the victims shared their experiences.

In the series of screenshots, one woman has said that her phone was taken away when she entered Ti and Tiny's hotel suite in 2016. The victims have also shared that cocaine was handed out to all those women who were coming in his suite and only the people who removed their pants were told to stay. In one of the screenshots that Sabrina shared, a woman has also said that she saw a girl crying because she was not given her phone to call an Uber as she wanted to leave the place. The names of all the victims have been kept anonymous to protect their identity. According to a report by MTO News, Tiny has openly spoken about being a bisexual while Ti has admitted that he has engaged in threesomes with women in the past.

Image courtesy- @majorgirl Instagram

