Tabu's Films With Suspenseful Endings To Keep You Glued To The Screens

Bollywood has gifted us with amazing films in every genre. Every once in a while, it stuns us with movies featuring suspenseful endings. Initially, they start on a simple note, however, they take you with surprise in the end. Actor Tabu, known for her unconventional roles, is one Bollywood star who has starred in quite a few suspense thrillers, like Andhadhun and Chandni Bar. Read to know more details:

Here are Tabu’s best films which have suspenseful endings

1. Andhadhun

Andhadhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this black comedy crime thriller film revolves around a blind pianist Akash. Pramod Sinha is in awe of his talent and invites him to his house for his wedding anniversary. When Akash arrives, Pramod’s wife Simi (Tabu) kills him with her lover. At this point, Akash turns out to be a completely normal man who is faking his blindness. However, Simi understands that he is not visually impaired and tries to save herself from being caught for the crime. Andhadhun will never let you come to a conclusion owing to its suspenseful ending. It will raise a question about Akash’s disability and an alternative ending to cover-up for the film’s climax which has been left open-ended.

2. Chandni Bar

Chandni Bar depicts the tale of Mumtaz, a young girl who suffers emotional turmoil after losing her family in riots. She shifts to Mumbai with her alcoholic Mamu and starts working in a bar. However, he rapes her one day. She gets devastated before falling in love with a gangster Pottiya and opening herself to him. Listening to her heartbreaking tale, he kills Mumtaz’s Mamu and marries her.

She starts to dream only to realise that life is taking another big turn. The police kill Pottiya and leave her to raise her children alone. She tries her level best to educate them, but circumstances do not let her. Mumtaz’s daughter follows her footsteps and works in a bar to earn bread. On the other hand, her son becomes a gangster, just like his father, Pottiya. Chandni Bar’s ending takes an unexpected turn unlike conventional films expecting a happy family reunion.

3. Astitva

Astitva showcases Tabu’s hard-hitting role as a naïve wife who stands up for herself as she gets accused of adultery. Aditi (Tabu) is a housewife, who lives with her dominating husband Shrikant Pandit (Sachin Khedekar). Rather than lifting her, he shatters her confidence. Heartbroken, Aditi finds love in her music teacher. Craving for attention from her husband, she gets physically involved with Malhar Kamat (Mohnish Bahl). Keeping emotional connection at bay, she finds solace in him. As the truth cannot be hidden, Shrikant gets to know about her secret during their son’s marriage. Her son’s fiancé supports Aditi as she gives a monologue justifying her needs.

