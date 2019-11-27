Taiwanese-Canadian Model-actor Godfrey Gao Dies At 35 While Filming Reality Show Chase Me

Godfrey Gao was a highly popular Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model who was most renowned for his roles in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and the Chinese show Remembering Lichuan. He was also the first Asian model to be featured by the fashion brand Louis Vuitton. Gao was also a highly well-loved figure in China. Unfortunately, the actor passed away today on November 27, 2019, at the age of 35. The news of his death was announced by his agency today, saying that he died after collapsing on set.

Godfrey Gao passes away at age 35 during filming

According to the reports stated by Gao's agency, the actor collapsed during the filming of the Chinese Reality TV show Chase Me. Godfrey was rushed to the hospital soon after. However, doctors were unable to revive him and he passed away after around three hours. It was later confirmed that Godfrey had collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. His body has already been transported to Taipei.

Godfrey's agency JetStar Entertainment said that they were shocked and saddened by the incident. The agency also stated that their representatives were always by his side while Gao's family rushed to the scene. The company also thanked people for their support and condolences for the actor and requested people to leave Godfrey's family in peace so that they may mourn.

Chase Me is a show that pits celebrities against regular people in a variety of physically taxing events. The producers of Chase Me, Zhejiang Television, also made a statement on the unfortunate incident. They said that Gao suddenly and unexpectedly fell down on the ground while running. The show's medical staff tried to resuscitate the actor but failed, which is why he was transferred to a hospital as soon as possible. The producers also added that they were extremely distressed and sad due to the event and were contacting Godfrey Gao's family so that they could properly handle the aftermath.

