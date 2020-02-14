TamilRockers & Movierulz Leak Oscar Winning 'Ford V Ferrari' Full Movie For Download

Ford V Ferrari received four nominations at the 92ND Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It won two Oscars for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing. The film has fallen prey to piracy by a website. TamilRockers & Movierulz had made it available for illegal viewing. Read to know more how Ford v Ferrari movie download is easily available.

Ford V Ferrari leaked on TamilRockers

TamilRockers which is at the forefront of leaking films to viewers has stuck once again. The James Mangold directorial is dubbed in many languages besides English, namely Hindi, Tamil, and other languages. According to these websites, the film is available in HD, print quality. What's more, to worry for the official distributors is that a number of websites have followed the footsteps of TamilRockers as per media reports. Sites like YesMovies, FMovies, 123Movies, Filmywap, OnlinMoviesWatch are reported to have the hit film in several video qualities

Congratulations to #FORDvFERRARI for winning the Academy Award for Best Sound Editing! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZV91hTZaS9 — FORD v FERRARI (@FordvFerrari) February 10, 2020

Ford V Ferrari is a sports drama film that gained positive responses from the audiences. Now that TamilRockers & Movierulz have made it available, it will be a hefty ordeal for the makers and the distributors to control the surge of online users watching it illegally. According to reports, watching the film on such websites ruins the cinematic experience and is ethically wrong.

Ford V Ferrari stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale, with Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, and Ray McKinnon in supporting roles. American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a revolutionary race car for Ford in order to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. The movie released in theatres on November 15, 2019.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

