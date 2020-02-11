Tamilrockers Leak Oscar Winner Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Full Movie For Download

Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie is under a piracy attack with notorious TamilRockers, a torrent website making it available for illegal viewing. Joker won two Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards and since then, the film has been a centre of many controversies. Now the critically acclaimed film is in turmoil after many online websites released it to the audience.

TamilRockers which is at the forefront of leaking films to viewers has struck once again. The Todd Phillips directorial is dubbed in many languages namely Hindi, Tamil and other languages. According to these mischievous websites, the film is available in HD, print quality. What's more, to worry for the official distributors is that a number of websites have followed the footsteps of TamilRockers as per media reports. Sites like YesMovies, FMovies, 123Movies, Filmywap, OnlinMoviesWatch are reported to have the hit film in several video qualities.

Joker, the film, is said to be psycho-thriller and many Indian fans are willing to watch the film by any means. Now that TamilRockers have made it available, it will be a hefty ordeal for the makers and the distributors to control the surge of online users watching it illegally. According to reports, watching the film in such websites ruins the cinematic experience and is ethically wrong. The film can be best enjoyed at a theatre and not on these websites.

Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker won two awards. The Best Original Music Score received by Hildur Guðnadóttir and the main category that Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix. Many reactions from fans and critics alike said that the win was a well-deserving one and watching it legally will be the recognition it deserves. According to many loyal fans of Joker, the illegal move by TamilRockers should be condemned by the authority.

Watch the trailer of the Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix:

