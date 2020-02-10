Birds Of Prey Falls Prey To Piracy As TamilTockers Leaks Movie

Tamilrockers has had fans and audience completely shocked as they have leaked the movie Birds of Prey. Reportedly, the website is known for being one of the websites that illegally distribute copyrighted material. Tamilrockers website lets the user download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. It allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent tools.

About the film

Birds of Prey is a movie about the DC Comics fictional character Harley Quinn. The movie Birds of Prey traces the journey of Harley Quinn after she splits from the famous villain Joker. She then joins her forces with superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya in order to save a young girl from a crime lord.

The movie stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. It also has Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ewan McGregor, Ella Jay Basco, Chris Messina, Ali Wong, and David Ury. The movie is directed by Cathy Yan and released on February 7, 2020.

Birds of Prey leaked by Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers has leaked the movie Birds of Prey. The makers and creators of the movie might have to suffer great damage because people will watch it online and not go to theatres. The box office collection of the film might also take a hit because of this.

Tamilrockers have also previously leaked many Bollywood and Hollywood movies online. Some of the films that have become victims of piracy including Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Pagalpanti and many more.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Image Courtesy: DC Comics Instagram

