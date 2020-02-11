Tamilrockers Leaks Hollywood Movie 'Little Women' Online

Tamilrockers, the infamous piracy website has struck again. They had earlier released many upcoming films on the internet illegally. This time Tamilrockers' victim is the Hollywood movie, Little Women. Tamilrockers and similar piracy websites distribute the copyright materials which allows the user to download various HD quality and dubbed movies online with the help of torrent files. Other piracy websites notorious for leaking movies are Movierulz and Filmywap.

The illegal release of Little Women full movie by Tamilrockers on the internet will amount to a heavy loss for the makers of the movie. Before this, Tamilrockers had illegally released movies like Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavaan, Pagalpanti, Star Wars Rise of Skywalker, Street Dancer 3D, Panga and Jawani Janemaan. Their recent victims are the Oscar-winning movies Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Joker.

Little Women full movie Tamilrockers version online

Little Women released in the US on December 25, 2019. However, it released in India on February 7, 2020. But because of Tamilrockers and other piracy websites, those interested in watching the movie can now do so online without having to go to theatres. Despite being an anticipated movie in India, the box office collection of Little Women is likely to incur a huge loss because of its illegal release online by Tamilrockers.

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been fighting to curb the piracy wave in India. However, their efforts are barely bearing any fruit as piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz have made their efforts futile. New sites are emerging almost every day.

More about Little Women

Little Women is the screen adaptation of the novel by Louisa May Alcott of the same name. The plot revolves around the March sisters and their growing up years, focussing on adversities they face in life against the backdrop of a war in America. Little Women had also been adapted to the silver screen before. However, this version, directed by Greta Gerwig, is the most anticipated one. It stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen and Lauren Dern.

Watch the Little Women trailer here:

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

