'Dolittle' Leaked Online By Piracy Website Tamilrockers

Notorious for leaking upcoming movies on the internet, Tamilrockers are once again in the news. This time it is the highly-anticipated Hollywood movie, Dolittle. One of the most notorious websites which reportedly distribute copyright material, Tamilrockers allows the user to download various HD and dubbed movies online with the help of torrent files. Other similar piracy websites include Movierulz and Filmywap.

Tamilrockers' leak of Dolittle online is likely to lead to makers and creators of the movie suffering losses. Before this too, Tamilrockers had leaked many movies online like Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavaan, Pagalpanti, Star Wars Rise of Skywalker, Software Sudheer and Darbar. Most recently, its victim was the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun, Nivetha Pethuraj, Pooja Hedge and Tabu.

Dolittle Tamilrockers version online

The Hollywood movie, Dolittle was slated to release in India on January 17, 2020. However, because of piracy websites like Tamilrockers people can watch Dolittle movie online prior to its release on the silver screen. Despite being a much-anticipated movie globally, its box office collections in India might suffer a huge setback because of this leak by the piracy website

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been fighting to curb the piracy wave in India. However, their efforts are barely bearing any fruit as piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz have made their efforts futile. New sites are emerging almost every day.

More about Dolittle

Starring Robert Downey Jr of Iron Man fame, Dolittle revolves around the life of Dr John Dolittle. He lives a solitary life behind the sky-high walls of his manor in 19th-century England. The only companions he has are a group of exotic animals with whom he converses on a daily basis. However, this eccentric doctor and his furry squad are called for an adventure to a mythical island after the young Queen Victoria falls gravely ill. Directed by Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle also stars Emma Thompson, Selena Gomez and Ralph Fiennes.

Watch the trailer of Dolittle here:

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

