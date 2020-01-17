Pattas Tamilrockers Movie Download Now Leaked Online

One of the most notorious piracy websites, Tamilrockers are yet again on the move. They are infamous for leaking upcoming movies on the internet. The latest victim to have fallen prey to piracy on Tamilrockers 2020 is the Telugu movie, Pattas. Tamilrockers is reportedly known to distribute copyright material and allows the users to download various HD quality and dubbed movies online. Tamilrockers allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. Other piracy websites include Movierulz and Filmywap.

The Telugu movie, Pattas is expected to suffer a huge blow at the box office due to the notorious activities of Tamilrockers. This piracy website has previously leaked many other movies. Some of these are Dream Girl, Marjaavaan, Frozen 2, Pagalpanti and Star Wars Rise of the Skywalker.

Pattas Tamilrockers download

The Telugu film, Pattas was slated to release on the silver screen on January 16, 2020. But due to piracy websites like Tamilrockers, the movie has been leaked online prior to its silver screen release. Users are able to download Pattas movie online at their website. Despite being critically acclaimed and much anticipated, the box office collection of Pattas will undoubtedly receive a heavy blow. Another Bollywood movie which created quite an uproar because of the activities of such piracy websites is Udta Punjab which starred Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It was because of Udta Punjab that the Supreme Court of India had reportedly introduced stricter laws and ban on such websites. But nothing seems to stop these kinds of websites. In fact, new ones are touted to emerge every day.

More about Pattas

Pattas is an upcoming Telugu movie where martial arts form of the crux of the story. The film stars Dhanush, Sneha Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles and Naveen Chandra plays the antagonist. Pattas is written and directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar. It is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. The story of Pattas revolves around a petty thief who learns the art of Adimurai which is one of the ancient forms of martial arts to fulfil his father's destiny. But an evil man and his son challenge him to a kickboxing match and the thief agrees to participate.

Watch the trailer of Pattas here:

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

