'Entha Manchivaadavuraa' Leaked By Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers are on the move again with another piracy. They have leaked an upcoming Telugu movie, Entha Manchivaadavuraa, online.

One of the most notorious websites known for releasing pirated copies, they reportedly distribute copyright material. Tamilrockers allow the users to download various HD quality or dubbed movie on the internet which has not been released yet.

Tamilrockers allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. Other piracy websites include Movierulz and Filmywap.

Because of this stunt pulled by the notorious piracy website, Tamilrockers, Entha Manchivaadavuraa is expected to suffer a heavy blow on its box office collection. This piracy website has also released many other films previously. Some of the Tamilrockers 2020 and 2019 leaked movies include Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavaan, Pagalpanti, Star Wars Rise of the Skywalker, and more recently, another Telugu movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa Tamilrockers piracy version

Entha Manchivaadavuraa was slated to release on January 15, 2020. But due to the notorious activities of Tamilrockers, the movie has already been leaked online. Tamilrockers users can download Entha Manchivaadavuraa movie online now. Despite being critically acclaimed and also much anticipated by the users, Entha Manchivaadavuraa's box office collection might suffer a heavy blow.

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been fighting to curb down the piracy wave in India. Another movie, Udta Punjab starring Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had also been a victim of the activities of piracy websites like Tamilrockers. After much legal battles, the Supreme court had also banned such websites. However, their efforts are barely bearing any fruit as piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz have made their efforts futile. New sites are emerging almost every day.

More about Entha Manchivaadavuraa

Entha Manchivaadavuraa is an upcoming Telugu action-drama and is reportedly a remake of a Gujrati-film Oxygen. It is being directed and written by Satish Vegesna. The movie stars Kalyan Ram, Mehreen Pirzada, and Vennela Kishore in important roles. The plot revolves around an orphaned boy who was abandoned by his family members after his parents' deaths. Craving to get back the familial relationships back in his life, he opens an organisation to provide emotional support to the needy.

Watch the trailer of Entha Manchivaadavuraa here:

