Malang Tamilrockers: Full Movie Leaked; Another Film Falls Prey To Piracy

Tamilrockers has done it again! The website has once again surprised the internet users by leaking Mohit Suri's Malang. Reportedly known as one of the most notorious websites which distribute copyright material, the Tamilrockers website allows the user to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. It allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. With leaks like these, the makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage.

Tamilrockers does it again, leaks Mohit Suri's Malang this time

About Malang

Malang is an upcoming Bollywood film which stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu and the makers have released the first look of the characters. The film is slated to hit the cinemas on February 7, 2020. The film’s plot focuses mainly on the perfect life of a couple of that comes crashing down when they get linked to a corrupt cop and his righteous counterpart.

Efforts are taken to curb the leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying hard to curb down the piracy wave that is going on in the country. However, all their efforts seem to be going in vain, as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

