'Adventures Of Srimannarayana' Falls Prey To Piracy, Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

The Tamilrockers is a website that has leaked dozens of Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English movies the day it released and in some instances, even before the date of its actual release. The latest movie to fall prey to this (in)famous website is Adventures of Srimannarayana. Adventures of Srimannarayana or Avane Srimannarayana was leaked by Tamilrockers in HD quality for free download.

ALSO READ | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Movie Download | The Ajay Devgn Starrer Leaked By Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers leak Adventures of Srimannarayana leaked online

The movie is about a quirky new cop in the town of Amaravati who has to get past a clan of dacoits and its leader Jairam. Directed by Sachin Ravi, the film sees Rakshit Shetty playing the role of a corrupt police officer. The fantasy-drama also stars Shanvi Srivastava as the female lead opposite Rakshit Shetty. It is produced under the banners of Shree Devi Entertainers, Pushkar Films and Paramvah Studios. Despite the leak, the film did a good business.

ALSO READ | Chhapaak Movie Download | The Deepika Padukone Starrer Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying hard to curb the piracy wave that is going on in the country. However, all their efforts seem to be going in vain, as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Falls Prey To Piracy, Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

ALSO READ | 'Angu Vaikuntapurathu' Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.