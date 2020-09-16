Taylor Hanson Expecting 7th Child With Wife Natalie; Celebrates 'best Kind Of Unexpected'

Pop-rock band Hanson’s member Jordan Taylor Hanson shared an adorable post with wife Natalie Hanson on Wednesday, September 16 announcing that the duo is pregnant once again. For the unversed, the couple is expecting their seventh child together. In an interview with People, the musician stated that his family is extremely thrilled to welcome a ‘new member’. He further added that his family is rejoicing in a fresh wave of gratefulness right now.

Taylor Hanson announces pregnancy

Taking to Instagram, the artist shared a sweet snap with his wife, walking hand-in-hand in a green picturesque field covered with grass. While Taylor has worn as casual t-shirt, on the other hand, wife Natalie has worn a bright orange dress. The couple can be seen smiling brightly as they strike a pose. Calling it the ‘best kind of unexpected’, Taylor revealed that the baby due this December 2020.

The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020

As soon as the post was shared, fans of the artist went gaga over the news, while some congratulated the couple, others described the news as “amazing”. A fan also shared his own experience stating that “7th kid is the best one”. A few others trolled the duo online for having another child on-board. Check out how fans are reacting here:

Soon after Taylor announced the news, even Natalie Hanson, shared another picture of the couple from the same photoshoot on her Instagram handle. She can be seen gazing at her husband in the photograph. While sharing the photo Natalie wrote,

biggest little surprise in a long time. baby number seven coming this December

Taylor & Natalie’s marriage

Taylor Hanson and Natalie Anne Bryant tied the knot back in June 2002, after dating each other for two years. The couple welcomed their first baby Jordan Ezra Hanson in October 2002, the same year after being married. The duo then welcomed Penelope Anne Hanson, River Samuel, Viggo Moriah, Wilhelmina Jane and Claude Indiana Emmanuel in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2018 respectively. Now they are expecting another toddler to fill their life with happiness.

