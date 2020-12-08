Gigi Hadid Shares Pictures Of Her Baby's Super Stylist Nursery, See Pictures Here!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been very overwhelmed ever since they have welcomed their first newborn baby girl home this September. Recently, the supermodel took to her social media to share the pictures of her daughter’s stylish nursery. Read further ahead to know about Gigi Hadid's Instagram stories.

Also Read | 'Been A Sore Loser': Gigi Hadid Trolls Trump, Reminds Her Father Defeated Him 30 Years Ago

Gigi Hadid's baby's nursery

Recently, on December 7, 2020, Gigi Hadid took to her official Instagram handle in order to share the pictures of her daughter’s nursery on her Instagram stories. She shared pictures of the dressing table, book collection, cradle, and the couch from the nursery. Gigi Hadid added adorable captions to each picture.

Gigi Hadid captioned this picture, “Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head”.

The caption for this picture reads, “So many friends sent their favourite books”.

Sharing a picture from the night Gigi Hadid went into labour, the supermodel captioned the picture, “The night before I went into labour...”.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid And Baby Zigi's Early Christmas Decor Will Give You Major Festive Feels

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s love story

In November 2015, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik met each other at a Victoria’s Secret Party. By December 2015, the rumours of the two being together started to make way as the two were spotted leaving The Nice Guy in Los Angeles together. In December 2015 itself, the couple made it official as Zayn Malik shared a black and white polaroid pictures of the two on his official Instagram handle. In May 2016, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attended the Met Gala 2016 together. By March 2018, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik confirmed their breakup on the social media “thanking fans for respecting their fun and loving relationship that has now come to an end”.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Girl Leaving Fans Awestruck

But, by November 2019, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seemed to have gotten back together as they were spotted celebrating Zayn Malik’s 27th birthday together. In February 2020, Gigi Hadid confirmed the news of them getting back as she called him “Hey Valentine” on social media. In April 2020, the news of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expecting their first child was out. On September 19, 2020, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s first baby was born.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpses From The Time When She Was Eagerly Waiting For Her Baby Girl

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.