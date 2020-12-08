Neha Dhupia Enjoys Her Evening With 'baby Girl' Mehr And A 'herd Of Horses'; Watch

Neha Dhupia is currently spending quality time with her family. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel video of her evening spent with horses, alongside her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Sharing the horse videos on Instagram, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Evenings like these â¤ï¸ with my baby girl". Take a look at Neha Dhupia's videos.

Neha's adorable evening with daughter Mehr

In this Instagram video, Neha Dhupia recorded a herd of horses walking in an open ground. She enjoyed the beautiful nature view with her little one, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Sharing the video on the photo-sharing app, Neha Dhupia also added Harry Styles' song, Sweet Creature. Fans and followers of Neha were quick to share their responses to the actor's horse videos. More than 40k people viewed Neha's reel video and many users dropped hearts and kisses emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at some fans' reactions below.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia feels 'blessed' as she visits Gurudwara with family on Sunday; see pics

Fans' reactions

Image Credits - Neha Dhupia Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Neha Dhupia teaches baby Mehr to 'stay close to her heart and mother earth'; Watch

Neha Dhupia has been spending quality time with her daughter and family in Delhi. On Sunday, the actor visited Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, New Delhi with her little munchkin and her parents. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of family pictures. As part of the caption, Neha Dhupia wrote, "#blessed #sundays". In this Instagram post, Neha Dhupia shared several family pics with her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and her parents.

The actor looks stunning in an olive green Punjabi umbrella dress. Neha shared a candid image of her joining her hands with a dupatta on her head. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Mehr Dhupia Bedi was spotted in a yellow Patiala suit. Neha's family followed all the safety measures by wearing masks in Gurudwara. However, Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi was missing in the actor's family post. Several fans and followers of Neha Dhupia's Instagram handle commented on the actor's post. Take a look at Neha Dhupia's Instagram post.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia hopes her 'Little Simbaa' Mehr 'spreads joy wherever she goes' as she turns 2

Also Read | Neha Dhupia's heartwarming chat with Kapil Dev; fans shower praise on former captain

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.