Taylor Swift Inspired 5 Hairdos That You Can Easily Re-create At Home, See Pics Here

Singing sensation Taylor Swift is counted amongst the most popular singers in the world. With a global fanbase, everything that Taylor does or wears becomes a trend -- be it her obsession with no 13 or her bold red lip colour.

Taylor Swift is also considered as an international style icon, known for her impeccable fashion choices and contemporary hairstyles. Talking about Taylor's hairstyles, let's take a look at some of her uber-chic contemporary hairdos that you can easily recreate.

Easy To Re-create Taylor Swift Inspired Hairstyles

1. Curly Luscious Locks

Curls and waves are Taylor Swift's most favourite hairstyles which the Only The Young singer is often seen sporting on multiple occasions. In this Taylor Swift's Instagram photo, one can see the stunning singer acing this messy tight curls hairdo with a sequin rainbow dress. If you want to recreate this hairdo then all you need is a thin barrel hair curler. Take small sections and curl your strands. You can also curl your bangs and flicks and place them together on one side.

2. The Regular Pony

The next Taylor Swift's Instagram picture is all about a casual hairstyle. You can wear this simple pony on a regular or everyday basis with jeans and a basic t-shirt. This is a hassle-free hairdo with all your hair secured with the help of a rubber band or hair elastic in the form of a back pony. You can keep your bangs untouched on the forehead, and your Taylor Swift inspired hairdo is ready.

3. Statement Waves

Taylor Swift's Instagram is filled with her photos donning this particular hairstyle. Taylor loves her wavy hair, and her Insta photos are proof of that. These are soft waves that stay intact with the help of a hair spray. You can achieve this hairstyle by two methods. First by making normal three strands braids all over your head, and leaving them overnight. The next morning when you untangle them you get similar waves as Taylors. The second method is by using a hair waver tool and with its help, you can easily create this Taylor Swift hairstyle.

4. Back Bun With Bangs

This TS hairdo is perfect for a casual date or a formal event. You can make this by taking all your hair on side of your head like a messy bun. Then secure all the hair with bobby pins in a way that your bun looks like a speed bump, that's it brush your forehead bangs and you are good to go. Such a hairdo goes really well with a dress like the one Swift is wearing in this photo.

5. Chignon Hair Bun With Curls

As complex as Chignon Hair Bun sounds, it is as easy to make it. All you need to do is curl your hair with a thick curler barrel. Then precisely accumulate all your curls at the bottom of your head, and secure with a fancy hair clip or bobby pins. Once that is done pull all your flicks or bangs on the left or right side of your head and clip in a way that you have loosely tied curls. In this Taylor Swift's Instagram picture, the I Think He Knows singer looks majestic in this spectacular plunging neck gown.