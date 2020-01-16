Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn 'very Much In Love' On Romantic Getaway In Maldives

Taylor Swift has decided to start her 2020 with the closest people in her life. The singer had a romantic getaway in the Maldives with boyfriend Joe Alwyn as the New Year began. This was reportedly informed to the media by singer Matthew Crane, who performed in the resort at the Maldives and whose performance was attended by Taylor and Joe.

Taylor and Joe's romantic vacation

In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.com, Matthew Crane shared some details about Taylor and Joe's vacation at the Maldives. Crane talked about how he was hired by an agency to perform at the resort and it was by chance that he met them. He revealed that while he was performing on the beach, Joe, Taylor and a bunch of their friends arrived. The singer and her boyfriend stayed for the last 40 minutes of Crane's performance and gave a standing ovation when he sang Let Me Try Again by Frank Sinatra. Crane excitedly shared that Taylor and Joe complimented him and said that he has a powerful voice.

Talking about their romance, Matthew talked about how the couple appeared very much in love. They were holding hands, laughing and chatting, Crane shared. He talked about how he was there when the countdown to midnight started. Taylor, Joe and their friends were at the VIP rooftop bar and sang and danced till 1 am. Matthew also shared that while Taylor wore a sequined knee-length black dress that covered her arms, Joe was wearing a white shirt and dark navy pants.

Matthew talked about how it was a dream come true and thanked Taylor and Joe for their kindness. He was also complimented by Taylor's best friend Abigail Anderson and her husband. Crane shared a picture of himself performing and talked about how he sang for Taylor and Joe on his Instagram as well.

Image Courtesy: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Instagram

