Songs Taylor Swift Wrote After Breakup; 'The Story Of Us', 'Better Than Revenge' & Others

International pop star Taylor Swift often makes headlines with her high-profile link-ups and breakup stories. Not only her heartbreak stories but also her songs dedicated to them have also got the internet talking. Taylor Swift is now known for writing songs about the ghosts of past boyfriends and it looks like fans enjoy most of her numbers. Here are some of the heartbreak songs Taylor Swift wrote after her breakup.

The Story Of Us and Dear John

Taylor Swift wrote The Story of Us and Dear John post her breakup with John Mayer. The duo dated for some months between 2009-2010, John is said to have had a huge impact on Taylor's then 19-year-old heart. During his interview with an international magazine, John Mayer expressed how humiliated he felt because of Taylor Swift's songs The Story of Us and Dear John dedicated to him.

Forever And Always and Better Than Revenge

These two breakup songs of Taylor Swift are believed to be dedicated to her heartbreak over Joe Jonas. The two musicians dated back in 2008 before Joe Jonas reportedly, dumped her over a 27-second-long phone call. While Forever & Always was written to celebrate her love with Joe, Better than Revenge is considered to be a harsh jibe at Joe.

I Knew You Were Trouble and Style

I knew You Were Trouble was one of the best Taylor Swift songs. These songs were written and released after Taylor Swift's breakup with the fellow pop star, Harry Styles. The romance between Taylor and Harry made headlines between October 2012 to January 2013. From attending game nights to holding hands at Central Park, the young musicians were spotted everywhere with their respective clan of fans shipping them as #Haylor. Reportedly, while Harry also had his entire One Direction clan onboard for Perfect, the track linked to Taylor.

