Zayn Malik's Collaborations In His Career Till Now; Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj And Others

Zayn Malik the former One Direction member recently dropped his new album Flames. The new single features Zayn Malik and Jungleboi. Zayn has collaborated with many singers in his career trajectory till now. This includes Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and many more. As the singer turned 27 on Sunday, on January 12, here are a few collaborations of Zayn Malik till now.

Taylor Swift

Zayn Malik collaborated with Taylor Swift for the song I Don’t Wanna Live Forever. This song is from the movie Fifty Shades Darker that released in 2017. The song is written by Taylor Swift, Sam Dew and produced by Jack Antonoff.

The song even ranked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. It also grabbed the number one spot on the Digital Songs chart, as Zayn’s fourth song and Swift’s 11th song to top the chart.

Nicki Minaj

Zayn malik collaborated with Nicki Minaj in 2018 for the song No Candle No Light. This song was the sixth and final single from his second studio album Icarus Falls(2018). The song was written by Zayn and Tushar Apte.

Sia

One of the most popular collaborations of Zayn Malik, Dusk Till Dawn released in 2017. He collaborated with Sia for this song. Commercially, the single peaked at number five on the UK Singles Chart.

It also topped the charts in seven countries and peaked within the top ten of the charts in more than twenty countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Slovenia, and Sweden.

PartyNextDoor

Zayn collaborated with PartyNextDoor for the song Still Got Time that released in March 2017. It appears on the Japanese edition of Zayn’s second studio album Icarus Falls (2018). The song has more than 61 Million views on YouTube.

