Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Ed Sheeran That Give Major Friendship Goals

Hollywood News

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friends for 7 years. Here are the duo's best friendship moments that you must check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taylor Swift

Singers Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been shelling out major friendship goals for over seven years now. From their adorable moments on stage, social media to the studio, the duo’s bond is worth praising. Swift and Sheeran’s friendship has overcome the obstacles and romance rumours and they have remained great friends. On their respective social media pages, the pair have shared hilarious pictures, selfies, text messages, and tweets that would give you barrels of laughter.  

Sheeran and Swift’s bond deepened in 2012 when the Sheeran got to know that Swift penned his lyrics on her arm, during an Australian show. Later that year, he set up a quick meeting with Swift’s manager, which brought both of them together. Here are some of the duo’s adorable friendship moments that you must check

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s best friendship moments

1. Swift cheered Sheeran

Taylor Swift gave Ed Sheeran a surprise visit during his performance in 2013. The singer visited to cheer her friend at Madison Square Garden. Sheeran took to Instagram and posted his picture with Swift. He also thanked her for being the surprise guest. Moreover, the duo sang “Everything Has Changed“.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

2. Ed Sheeran praises Swift

Ed Sheeran never stays behind in showering his friend with praises. He posts Taylor Swift’s latest released album’s picture as a reminder for everyone to listen to her tracks. Check out his posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

3. Some fun pictures

The duo also keeps clicking their funny pictures while goofing around. They share them on their official social media pages. Once, Ed Sheeran shared a hilarious post featuring Swift’s cat Meredith. Accompanying the photo, he also wrote a cute caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

