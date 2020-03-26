Who Is Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall? All You Need To Know About Their Friendship

Taylor Swift’s best friend, Todrick Hall is a popular American singer, songwriter, choreographer, director, actor, and a former YouTuber. He garnered attention on a reality television show, in which he hit the semi-finals. After his appearance in the show, there was no looking back. Later on, he created videos on YouTube, which were an instant viral. Hall also became a resident choreographer on RuPaul’s Drag Race, featured as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway.

Taylor Swift and Todrick Hall's friendship

According to reports, Taylor Swift and Todrick Hall’s friendship dates back to 2015. The duo met for the first time after Swift was impressed by a mashup that Hall created with some of her most popular songs. Therefore, she took to social media and shared his video on her official twitter handle, praising the same.

Todrick Hall instantly responded to Swift and expressed his gratitude for her support. Later on, Taylor Swift invited Hall to her 1989 tour and they hung out at the backstage and posted quirky pictures on their respective Instagram pages. Hence, marking the start of their friendship.

Taylor Swift also thanked Hall for his support in the music video for You Need to Calm Down. She wrote a card and asked him to be a co-executive producer with her. Swift also read that in front of people.

Hall received backlash

Recently, Todrick Hall defended Taylor Swift after new leaked footage of a phone call between the latter and Kayne West surfaced. After the whole conversation leaked on Twitter, Hall lent his support to the pop star. He revealed how his heart breaks listening to the phone call and the fact that Taylor Swift wasted her “valuable time” to listen to Kayne West.

My heart breaks listening to that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her valuable time to listen to that nincompoop speak is just a testament to how great a human she is. #KanyeWestIsOverParty — Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

As per a report, Todrick Hall tweeted nine times about the new phone call footage. However, his latest stories about Kardashian resulted in a backlash for his sexist comments in the criticism. Therefore, he deleted them later on.

I’m not a fan of cancel culture & people make mistakes but THIS is clearly no mistake. The entire thing is manipulative and calculated and awkward to even hear her have to respond to his non-question questions. 🙄 — Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

