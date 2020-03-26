The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Who Is Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall? All You Need To Know About Their Friendship

Hollywood News

Taylor Swift's best friend Todrick Hall is a popular singer, former YouTuber. Here's everything to know about the duo's friendship. Read on.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s best friend, Todrick Hall is a popular American singer, songwriter, choreographer, director, actor, and a former YouTuber. He garnered attention on a reality television show, in which he hit the semi-finals. After his appearance in the show, there was no looking back. Later on, he created videos on YouTube, which were an instant viral. Hall also became a resident choreographer on RuPaul’s Drag Race, featured as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick) on

Taylor Swift and Todrick Hall's friendship 

According to reports, Taylor Swift and Todrick Hall’s friendship dates back to 2015. The duo met for the first time after Swift was impressed by a mashup that Hall created with some of her most popular songs. Therefore, she took to social media and shared his video on her official twitter handle, praising the same.

Todrick Hall instantly responded to Swift and expressed his gratitude for her support. Later on, Taylor Swift invited Hall to her 1989 tour and they hung out at the backstage and posted quirky pictures on their respective Instagram pages. Hence, marking the start of their friendship. 

Taylor Swift also thanked Hall for his support in the music video for You Need to Calm Down. She wrote a card and asked him to be a co-executive producer with her. Swift also read that in front of people. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick) on

Also read: Did Taylor Swift Vs Kanye West-Kim Kardashian Feud Impact Their Net Worth? Find Out

Also read: Taylor Swift's Publicist Takes Aim At Kim Kardashian In Feud

Hall received backlash

Recently, Todrick Hall defended Taylor Swift after new leaked footage of a phone call between the latter and Kayne West surfaced. After the whole conversation leaked on Twitter, Hall lent his support to the pop star. He revealed how his heart breaks listening to the phone call and the fact that Taylor Swift wasted her “valuable time” to listen to Kayne West.

As per a report, Todrick Hall tweeted nine times about the new phone call footage. However, his latest stories about Kardashian resulted in a backlash for his sexist comments in the criticism. Therefore, he deleted them later on.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Accuses Taylor Swift Of Lying About Phone Call; Swift's PR Team Replies

Also read: Fashion Inspiration From Taylor Swift's Outfits From Her Music Videos

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Coronavirus
PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING LOCKDOWN
Kashmir
1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE VALLEY
AIMIM
AIMIM MLA CONFRONTED
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES