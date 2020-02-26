Every Time Kim Kardashian West Stood By Her Husband Kanye West In Difficult Times

Kim Kardashian West started dating Kanye West somewhere around in 2004. The couple soon welcomed their first baby North and tied a knot after that. Today, the couple is a happy family of six. While in today's world, fans often hear about their favourite celebrity couples calling it quits, Kim and Kanye have managed to make their relationship work. The duo has always stood by each other during difficult times. Here's taking a look at all the times when Kim Kardashian West stood up for her husband Kanye West.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Accused Of Blackfishing, Netizens Call Her Make-up 'extremely Disturbing'

Times Kim Kardashian West took a stand for her husband

Standing by her husband no matter what his political view might be

Kanye West has often landed himself in trouble for his political views and opinions. But despite all the criticism, the rapper has his wife Kim Kardashian West standing by his side, always. In an interview, she reportedly said that the rapper might tweet something but that's not what actually goes on in his mind. She added that he might not be a great communicator, which is why she leaves it to him to explain himself.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner And Other Family Members' Million-dollar Homes

When he had a drastic transformation

Kim Kardashian West has said this many times that she does not agree with everything Kanye says, but always stand by his side because he has undergone a great transformation, mostly because of their kids. Despite their difference of opinion, Kim has never left Kanye's side.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Looks Like A 'Desert Goddess' In Brown Bikini In Her Latest Post, See Pics

When he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Kanye West had reportedly said that he was suffering from bipolar disorder. Kim Kardashian West stood by him like a strong pillar of support during that time. Being a doting wife that she is, Kim was very supportive of Kanye's mental illness and stood by him.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, And J Cole Grace The Celeb Row At NBA All-Star Game

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.