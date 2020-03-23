Who Is Taylor Swift's Best Friend Lily Aldridge And What Does She Do?

Taylor Swift’s reported BFF Lily Aldridge is one of the most popular names in the fashion industry. Taylor and Lily have been friends from quite some time now, and Lily Aldridge is heard saying that she loved Taylor from the moment they met. She even shared a throwback picture of a young Taylor and Lily on her Instagram account to wish Taylor Swift on her birthday. Here’s all you need to know about Taylor Swift’s best friend Lily Aldridge.

Lily Aldridge’s professional life

Lily Aldridge started her modelling at the young age of 16, for a popular lifestyle retail brand for casual clothing in America. She went on to campaign for an array of brands including makeup brands as well as clothing brands. However, her most well-known brand association came when she was declared as a Victoria Secret Angel in 2010.

She went on to walk the ramp for the well-known women’s lingerie and lifestyle brand from 2010 to 2018. Lily Aldridge has featured in numerous magazines. She also featured in a few music videos. Lily Aldridge was the face of a clothing brand and went on to design a whole line of clothes for that clothing brand.

Taylor and Lily

Taylor Swift and Lily Aldridge were seen posing alongside each other at the red carpet of the Billboard music awards. While Taylor Swift chose an all-white dress for the night, Lily was seen sporting a black and purple coloured attire. The very next year, Taylor and Lily were having a gala time at an amusement park in 2016. Their friendship was highlighted that year when Taylor and Lily spent the Christmas together.

Lily Aldridge’s personal life

Lily Aldridge tied the knot with American rock band King of Leon’s frontman Caleb Followill. The couple met a few years prior in 2007 at the Coachella music festival. Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill got married in California and welcomed their first child, daughter Dixie Pearl in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child, son Winston last year.

