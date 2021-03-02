Taylor Swift Criticises Netflix's 'Ginny And Georgia' For 'deeply Sexist Joke' About Her

Netflix's latest mother-daughter drama Ginny and Georgia has attracted criticism for including a joke about Taylor Swift. The pop star tweeted about it and expressed her thoughts on the joke that appeared in the season finale. In the finale of comedy-drama Ginny and Georgia, there is a scene in which the main character, 15-year-old Ginny, argued with her 30-year-old mother about relationships. When her mother Georgia asked whether she had broken up with her boyfriend, Ginny said, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

The statement made by Ginny in the show has opened a debate and touched topics concerning sexism, mental bullying, etc. It was indeed quite hurtful for Taylor Swift's fans. Also, the show and its cast members faced a backlash on social media. The line, in particular, was slammed by fans as misogynistic and with the hashtag "Respect Taylor Swift" trending worldwide on Twitter. Some viewers have also called for the series to be boycotted.

Swift's reaction

Taylor Swift replied to the controversy in a tweet on March 2, saying, "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, profoundly sexist joke back." She said degrading women on-screen for the sake of entertainment is not funny. Taylor Swift even tagged Netflix and told them that it doesn't look good on them especially after releasing Miss Americana in January this year. Miss Americana is a documentary made on Taylor's life journey. This documentary won critical acclaim all across the world as it tried to open discussions on important issues such as mental health.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you ðŸ’” Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

