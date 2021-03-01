'RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT' Trends As Netflix Show Makes Misogynistic Comment About The Singer

Taylor Swift's fans are fighting about two misogynistic comments made about the Blank Space singer, Taylor Swift. Recently, a character in the show Ginny and Georgia on Netflix made a comment about Taylor Swift’s dating history. Soon, ‘RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT’ began trending on Twitter worldwide.

‘RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT’ trends on Twitter

Taylor Swift’s fans never miss out on a chance to support the country music turned pop singer. Recently, Netflix show Ginny & Georgia started trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. In one of the Netflix show’s episodes Ginny, a 15-year-old girl, told her mother, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift”.

A while back, a character in Degrassi: Next Class also made a comment about Taylor Swift’s boyfriends. The character says, “Taylor Swift made an entire career off of her exes”. These two statements led to Taylor Swift’s fans trending ‘RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT’ on social media. Taylor Swift is yet to make a comment about these statements in these shows. Take a look at some of these reactions on these Taylor Swift mentions in these shows here.

WELL DESERVED RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/Qjnct0kR1h — K E I T H ðŸ (@thegodlore) March 1, 2021

since there’s a show who still stuck in 2010 and made some misogynistic jokes in the year 2021,, here’s some tv series that u can watch!! they also know how to RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/NAot6BGnjQ — R â™¡ (@exilesrep) March 1, 2021

RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT



this is what we want not this pic.twitter.com/FdbcNRPPuD — steffi | AIDEN IS DUMB (@steponmetay) March 1, 2021

“SORRY WAS I LOUD? IN MY OWN HOUSE THAT I BOUGHT WITH THE SONGS THAT I WROTE ABOUT MY OWN LIFE” - Taylor Swift



RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT

RESPECT WOMEN pic.twitter.com/q7lUgcfNTW — The Swift Life (@Teaandfacts123) March 1, 2021

no because all these male singers are also singing abiut their exes and no one says a thing but when it comes to women...



RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT

pic.twitter.com/W0COLL1WtU — catarena (@catarenabackup) March 1, 2021

keep in mind that last year, a netflix show also made a disgusting joke about selena's kidney and now they're being misogynistic towards taylor.. why is it so hard for you to respect women? @netflix

it's 2021 stop having such mentality and grow up



RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/u2HwjcYJfC — maya (@tayylegend) March 1, 2021

this has been going on for more than a decade arent yall tired?



RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/jC6HWbAzUP — steffi | AIDEN IS DUMB (@steponmetay) March 1, 2021

In the past, Taylor Swift has been quite open about the misogynistic comments made about her. In an interview with Maxim back in 2015, Taylor Swift said that misogyny is “ingrained’ in people from the point they are born. She continued and said feminism is hence one of the most important movements for her because it is another word for “equality”. In this interview, Taylor Swift talked about how she has been shamed in the past for writing songs about her past relationships. She said if a man writes about his feelings he is “brave”, if a woman does the same, she is “oversharing or whining”.

Taylor Swift re-releases 'Love Story'

A few weeks ago, Taylor Swift made headlines after she re-released her chart-topping song Love Story. The song marked the start of Swift re-releasing her re-recorded albums. Before releasing Love Story, Taylor Swift released two albums in 2020 titled folklore and evermore. Both the albums went on to set to multiple records and topped several musical charts. Moreover, folklore and evermore emerged as two of the most successful albums last year.

