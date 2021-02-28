Did You Know Kim Kardashian Was The Biggest Fan Of Taylor Swift Before The Kanye Incident?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been at loggerheads with Taylor Swift ever since Kanye ruined Taylor's speech at an award function. Apparently, Kanye West and Taylor Swift are not on talking terms even today. During the feud, Kim Kardashian stood firm by her husband and backed him, which led to a feud between Taylor and Kim too. However, do you know that Kim Kardashian admitted once that she's the biggest Taylor Swift fan?

Kim Kardashian is the biggest fan of Taylor?

Back in 2009, during a red carpet event, Kim Kardashian admitted that she was the biggest Taylor Swift fan. Apparently, the interviewer asked Kim Kardashian about the ‘Number One Song on her iPod’. She replied that Taylor Swift’s Love Story was the number one song on her iPod, adding that she loves Taylor Swift and is the ‘biggest Taylor Swift’ fan. Kim Kardashian also mentioned that she joined Twitter and follows Taylor swift on the micro-blogging app.

About Kim Kardashian- Kanye West and Taylor Swift's war of words

Back in 2009, Taylor Swift had won an award for her song You Belong With Me. During the acceptance speech though, Kanye walked up on stage and interrupted her speech saying that Beyonce should have won the award. Later in 2015, at an awards function, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Taylor Swift hung out together and seemed to enjoy each other’s company. But then came Kanye West’s single titled ‘Famous’ which caused turbulence in their friendship.

While Kanye admitted that he had taken Taylor’s permission to release the song, Taylor released a statement that she never knew about the lyrics of the song. To add to it, Kim Kardashian during an interview with GQ said that Taylor Swift knew about the lyrics of the song and knew that the song was coming out. Soon after that, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have often engaged in some social media feuds, which have been unmissable by their fans.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's current relationship status

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were known to be the power couple of Hollywood. The couple share four children from their marriage. After being together for nearly 9 years, they have announced their separation due to differences. On Valentine's day this year, Kim Kardashian, who often spends the day with her husband, spent it with her children and family.

