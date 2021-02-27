Taylor Swift Cancels Her Summer Tours, Due To 'unprecedented Pandemic'

Due to the "unprecedented pandemic," American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has cancelled all her planned tours. The star had a small series of summer shows scheduled in support of her 2019 album Lover, but they were all cancelled due to the pandemic in April, last year. Swift, like thousands of her fellow artists, remained confident that she would be able to reschedule the shows. However, on Friday, the singer revealed that her postponed concerts had been formally cancelled. She also went on to apologise to her fans for the same.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Taylor Swift wrote, “I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you”. She added, “It’s not my favourite thing in the world to have to tell you the news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postposed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule”.

She continued, “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future”. She also added, “I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I missed you terribly and can’t wait till we can all safely be at shows together again." Take a look at the post below:

I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again 💘 pic.twitter.com/q3T23FCpMn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 26, 2021

