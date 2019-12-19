Taylor Swift Gets Knocked Off From The Best Original Song Oscar Race

In what can be touted as disappointing news for all the music lovers out there, Grammy award-winning artist Taylor Swift along with Andrew Llyod Weber are now knocked off the Oscar race for their collaboration on the track Beautiful Ghosts from the upcoming movie Cats.

The Academy, on Monday, unveiled the Oscars shortlist where they shared the list of selected contenders in all the nine categories including the Best Original Song and Score. It shocked everyone that Beautiful Ghosts was ousted from the race. The final shortlisted contenders for the Best Original Song and Score now features three from documentaries and five songs from Disney movies.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Gets A Surprise Birthday Party From Her 'Lover' Co-writers | See Pics

Elton John found a spot in the list

Reportedly, the 300 member music branch selected 15 tracks from a select list of 75 while 15 scores from an eligibility list of 170 were selected. The final list will further be shortlisted to five each while the voting for the nominations takes place. The nominations will begin from January 2, 2020. The final nominees will be announced on January 13, 2020.

Elton John found a spot on the song list twice. His spots included one with the lyricist, Bernie Toupin for the song Love Me Again. Another spot included with lyricist Tim Rice for the track Never Too Late.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Reveals That Taylor Swift And Her Mom Cried When They Heard THIS

Beyonce's track Spirit from The Lion King also made to the list

The song Spirit from the film The Lion King crooned by Beyonce also made it to the list. The others who made it to the list included Pharrel Williams for the song Letter to my Godfather which also accompanied the end titles of The Black Godfather. Thom Yorke also made the list for the song Daily Battles which was a part of the Edward Norton directorial Motherless Brooklyn. The list further included Charles Fox-Paul Williams' track Da bronx, Kathryn Bostic for the song High above the water. The song was from the documentary Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am along with A glass of soju' from the foreign language film Parasite which is directed by Jung Jae-il.

Also Read: Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Melt Hearts As They Leave Cats Premiere Hand-in-hand

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.