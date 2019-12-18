Selena Gomez Reveals That Taylor Swift And Her Mom Cried When They Heard THIS

Selena Gomez’s fans are waiting for their New Year to start on the right note with the pop singer’s latest album, Rare all set to release on January 10, 2020. Her singles, Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now, were both very well received and went on to become two of the biggest chartbusters of the year. In a recent interview, Selena Gomez revealed something interesting.

Selena Gomez reveals Taylor Swift cried after listening to her new music

Selena Gomez has revealed that her upcoming album is a record of the all the emotional roller coasters that she has been on in the past few years. After taking a break for more than a year, she announced in October 2019 that her newest album is in the making. She also went on to perform her singles from Rare at the American Music Awards 2019.

While all eyes were on Selena, there was one person who was standing through her performance and cheering for her, Taylor Swift. Selena Gomez and Swift have been best friends for the longest time now. The two have always held each other’s back through thick and thin.

Recently, in an interview, Selena Gomez revealed that Taylor Swift and her parents were the first ones to have listened to her new music. She also said that Swift and her mom got emotional and started crying when they heard it. She also said that Rare is an emotional journey for them as well since they were with her for the entire time.

Selena Gomez also said that they cried because they knew all about her “abuse” and “emotional chaos”. She also said that both Taylor Swift and her mom were proud of how far she had come and for stepping into a “whole new era” of her life. She also said that seeing Swift’s mom cry was a very sweet gesture.

