Taylor Swift Hits Back At Former Label Big Machine With Latest Releases

Taylor has been at loggerheads with Big Machine’s head-honchos, Scooter Brown and Scott Borchetta since unreasonable restrictions to perform her songs were imposed on her last year. Reportedly, pop icon Taylor Swift has now hit back at her former label, Big Machine with her latest single releases, as the officials at Big Machine recently released Taylor’s song collection in mid-April, which was recorded back in 2008. As a result, the launched album didn’t receive the fanfare her collections usually enjoy.

However, it was also reported that Taylor Swift was very happy with the end result she received after releasing the live tunes on her own. If the reports are to be believed, the Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008 songs were scheduled for the release without her knowledge. Reportedly, the songstress went out of her way to distance herself from the project. Unlike Taylor Swift's past singles and albums, the Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008 songs failed to top any music charts.

Taylor and Scooter Braun’s feud

In the open letter shared by Taylor Swift, the singer revealed that Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun claimed that the 30-year-old might re-record her previous albums for a Netflix original, which was based on her life. As a result, Scoot and Scooter restricted Swift from using her old songs for the upcoming American Music Awards. However, Swift cleared that Borchetta and Braun had not helped her in any of the songs and remarked their allegations were baseless.

The singer also revealed that she was barred from performing music from her past six albums for the American Music Awards. In the letter shared by Taylor Swift, the singer revealed that Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have restricted her from performing a medley of her previous hits. While fans of Taylor Swift have raised their voice in support of her, celebrities, too, stood up in support of the 30-year-old singer.

Taylor recently made it to the news when she cancelled all her 2020 live appearances and performances, including "Lover Fest East" and "Lover Fest West", due to coronavirus crisis. Reportedly, the shows will now happen in 2021.

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

