Taylor Swift's Favourite TV Shows And Movies That You Can Binge Watch During Lockdown

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular and successful artists of this decade. She has proved time and again that her songs are not just meant for listening but are no less than stories that millions can relate to. But apart from being relatable through her songs, Taylor Swift is also relatable through her movie and TV show choices. So here are some movies and TV shows that have received Taylor Swift’s mark of approval. She's revealed her love for these in interviews with various media portals.

Taylor Swift’s favourite movies and TV shows

1. Grey’s Anatomy

The entire Taylor Swift fandom is aware that Taylor Swift is a huge fan of the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. On several occasions, Taylor Swift has expressed her love for the Shonda Rhimes-created show. Taylor Swift’s obsession does not stop at just talking about Grey’s Anatomy. The Grammy award-winner has even named one of her cats after the show’s lead character, Dr. Meredith Grey.

2. Fleabag

Fans are not the only ones obsessed with Phoebe Waller-Bridge-created show Fleabag. Taylor Swift in an interview with a media publication revealed that she is in love with Fleabag. She jokingly admitted that she is now the disciple of the church. Taylor Swift’s fans are waiting to see if one of Taylor Swift’s songs ever gets featured on the show or Swift herself makes a cameo with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

3. Killing Eve

Another Phoebe Waller-Bridge show that Taylor Swift is obsessed with is Killing Eve. In the same interview, Taylor Swift opened about her love for the show said that she has never seen such a “lovable psychopath”. Coincidently, Killing Eve also features Sandra Oh who played the character of Dr. Christina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy.

4. Something Great

Another piece of online content that Taylor Swift is obsessed with is the movie Something Great. This show revolves around a young woman who goes through a bad breakup and then relies on her friends to help her move on. Taylor Swift talked about Something Great during Ellen’s Burning Questions. It is no wonder Taylor loves this show since it heavily features girl power and upbeat music.

5. Game of Thrones

This choice of Taylor's comes as no surprise since Game Of Thrones had a tremendous fan-following amongst celebrities. So even though the show is over, its reign on people’s hearts and minds continues and Taylor Swift is also one of them. Many fans over the years have even compared how Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do music video was inspired by GOT's graphics.

