Times When Taylor Swift Clapped Back At Trolls Proving She's A Sass Queen

Taylor Swift is known to speak up and voice her opinions through her songs. The 30-year-old singer released her latest album last year and her new documentary followed within days, which was seen as a clap back at her trollers by many of her fans. Taylor Swift has been a victim of internet trolls, much like any other popular celebrity. Yet, the Lovers artist has managed to rise above all the hate in the most admirable way. Here are a few incidents when Taylor Swift rose above trolls:

Times when Taylor Swift rose above the trolls

Snake iconography incident

Haters: taylor swift is a snake

Taylor: *posts a video of a snake*

Me: pic.twitter.com/ljrjPcC9ci — andrea (@moonsroses) August 21, 2017

Taylor Swift was dating singer Calvin Harris. After the couple separated, Calvin Harris came up with a new song This is What You Came For, featuring Rihanna. As soon as the song came out, Taylor Swift backlashed Calvin Harris, asking for credits as she claimed that she had co-written the song.

In the social media battle that followed Kanye West and Kim Kardashian supported Calvin Harris and called Taylor Swift a 'snake'. To answer back, Taylor Swift exposed the couple and also posted a video of a snake, referring to her new album, gracefully clapping back at her trollers.

When she trolled fans with her new song

Taylor Swift has always been a target when it comes to trolls. Speaking openly about it through her interviews and tweets, Taylor Swift is also known to clap back to her trollers using her songs as a tool. Taylor Swift came up with a new song You Need to Calm Down which allegedly was an answer to all her trollers.

On her 30th birthday, Taylor Swift posted a picture with her friends and a Twitter user, trolled her asking to start thinking about kids. However, her fans and Hollywood celebrities did come out in her support, but that wasn't enough for the singer, so she came up with a song, asking her trollers to calm down.

Taylor Swift spoke about haters in an interview

In an interview with a renowned news portal, Taylor Swift spoke about her haters and her critics for calling her out. Adding, she said if they troll her, she will continue to call them out. She also opened up on how Scooter Braun had bullied her and also called her out for holding 'hostages'.

To answer back, it is presumed that the song The Man from her album Lover is dedicated to him. To this, Scooter Braun had asked her why she sings to her haters. To which, Taylor Swift replied saying if they keep calling out on her, she will keep singing to them.

