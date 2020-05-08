Taylor Swift Enjoys A Glass Of Wine Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Calls It 'big Isolation'

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the US, the government have imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. To keep fans engaged during the lockdown period, Hollywood celebrities often treat them with quarantine posts and unseen throwback pictures on social media platforms. Recently, singer Taylor Swift shared a picture with a funny caption, which very well explains her lockdown mood. Read details.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Thanks A Nurse With A Heartfelt Handwritten Note On Her Birthday; See Here

Taylor, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself holding a glass of wine. As seen in the picture shared, Taylor Swift can be seen sitting comfortably on her couch, donning a Bali Daisy Jane oversized sweater and slouch joggers. With the picture shared, Taylor Swift wrote: “🍷 🐍 biiig isolation 🐍 🍷”. Take a look:

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Journey In Hollywood Over The Years; Check Full Details

Taylor, who is known for her charity work across the world, helped out fans with their bills amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. According to a popular magazine, Taylor Swift donated money to several fans who publicly spoke about their financial struggles during the global health crisis. If the reports are to be believed, Taylor found the people in need via Twitter after they shared their struggle stories on social media. Along with thousands of dollars in donations, the singer also sent well wishes and words of encouragement across the world, spreading positivity.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Journey From 2011 To 2018 As One Of The Industry's Top Paid Stars

As per a report published by a leading news daily, Taylor cancelled all her 2020 live appearances and performances, including "Lover Fest East" and "Lover Fest West", due to coronavirus crisis. Reportedly, the shows will now happen in 2021.

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

Coronavirus in the US

With more than 1.28 million positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Germany, Italy and the UK combined. New York remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 3,20,000 cases, followed by New Jersey and Massachusetts, which have reported nearly 1,33,000 and 72,000 cases respectively. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications in the US, more than 76,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country, which is the highest recorded death in the world.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Journey From 2011 To 2018 As One Of The Industry's Top Paid Stars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.