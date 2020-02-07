Taylor Swift And Her Red Lip Look Have Been Partners In Crime All This Time, Here's Proof

Taylor Swift knows how to define an era with each of her albums. Every Taylor Swift album has given the world a glimpse of her life. But one of the most defining moments from Taylor Swift’s fashion evolution was her embracing the red lip look. Taylor Swift’s red lip look is as iconic as her music trajectory. Here’s proof that every time Taylor Swift takes up a new adventure her natural choice is a red lip look.

Taylor Swift’s red lip looks

1. Sundance Film Festival

Recently, Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana premiered. The documentary has received some spectacular reviews from critics and viewers alike. So it was natural for Taylor Swift to put her best foot forward for a show-stopping look on her documentary’s red carpet. Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in this top to bottom plaid look and added a pop of colour with her iconic Taylor Swift red lip look.

Also read | Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' Receives Standing Ovation At The Sundance Film Festival

2. A new venture

There seems to be a huge connection between a new life chapter and Taylor Swift’s red lip look. Taylor has proved time and again that when she is about to step into a new zone or take up a new venture,t a red-lip look is the only way to conquer. Take a look, when Taylor signed the papers to partner up with Universal Music Publishing Group she chose to go ahead with a red lip look and get ready to leave a mark in the publishing industry as well.

3. 'Cats' premiere

As mentioned earlier Taylor Swift's red lip look accompanies her for every new step that she takes. So when Taylor Swift stepped out in New York City for the premiere of her film Cats she naturally chose to go ahead with a red lip look. Take a look.

Also read | Is Taylor Swift Engaged To Joe Alwyn? Fans Notice Massive Diamond Ring In 'Miss Americana'

4. A new decade

Taylor Swift was a decade-defining artist in the country music industry and in the pop music genre as well. So when it came to ringing in her 30th birthday, Taylor Swift’s red lip look had to join the celebrations. Take a look.

Also read | Taylor Swift Recalls Suffering From An Eating Disorder During Her '1989 Album' Era

Also read | Taylor Swift Is Not Scared To Talk About Politics In Her 'Miss Americana' Trailer

Image Courtesy: Taylor Swift Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.