Taylor Swift Is Not Scared To Talk About Politics In Her 'Miss Americana' Trailer

Taylor Swift in her upcoming Netflix documentary Miss Americana talks about how she is using her platform to voice her opinion about the current political climate. Miss Americana will be released in select theatres and will be also released on Netflix on January 31, 2020. Read on to know more details about this story.

Taylor takes centre stage with her political opinions

Taylor Swift is all set to give an inside look in her life as a pop star. The trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary Miss Americana was released yesterday, January 22, 2020. The trailer of the documentary is gaining tremendous response since the moment it was released.

In the Miss Americana trailer, Taylor Swift is talking about voicing her opinion regarding the current political climate. In the trailer, Taylor explains why she chose to become political and endorse two Democratic party candidates during the 2018 midterm elections. As part of her explanation, Taylor Swift says that she needs to be on the right side of history.

The Miss Americana trailer opens up with Taylor Swift getting ready to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. In this opening shot, Taylor says that she is just going to have fun and also highlights the fact that no one in the audience that she knows of actively hates her. The next clip shows certain career highlights of Taylor Swift and also shows montages of her past performances and public appearances.

Taylor Swift also reflects on these career highlights by saying that throughout her career label executives would tell her that a nice girl does not force her opinions on people. She further added that they used to tell her that a nice girl smiles and waves and says “Thank you”. The voiceover ends with Taylor Swift saying that she became the person everyone wanted her to be.

Image Courtesy: Miss Americana trailer

