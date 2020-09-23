Taylor Swift Praises Phoebe Waller-Bridge As She Is TIME's 100 Most Influential People

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was named as one of the most 100 influential people in TIME’s list. Taylor Swift praised the 35-year-old actor as she shared an anecdote about her and the contributions she has made to the entertainment industry. Taylor penned down a letter which she opened by mentioning the 2019 Emmys that Phoebe left a huge impact on.

Read Also | 26 Years Of FRIENDS: Did You Know Jennifer's Co-stars Had 'intervention' For Her Vice?

Taylor Swift praises Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Taylor Swift recalled how the 2019 Emmys were full of glitz and glamour but Phoebe had stolen the show. The popstar also mentioned that Phoebe's picture launched thousands of tweets which had expressed how the actor is an inspiration to many. Phoebe's photo during the Emmys was an iconic one and everyone who saw it was awed by it.

However, Taylor Swift is of the opinion that a photo alone cannot evoke the kind of response it received. She revealed that there was a huge reason behind the kind of response it received and the reason was the hard work that was put in behind all her projects. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is credited for shows and movies like Fleabag, Killing Eve, Crashing and Run.

Read Also | UP: CM Yogi Holds Meeting With Leading Filmmakers Over Film City Project

Mentioning the projects that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has worked on, Taylor Swift wrote in her letter that "Sometimes all the puzzle pieces fall into place at the perfect time". The pop star expressed how numerous people admired the 35-year-old actor, writer, producer and screenplay writer and how she is an inspiration to many with the kind of work she has done over the years.

Taylor also mentioned in the letter that "It’s magical to see that all the rehearsals, baby steps, false starts and dead ends can lead to an extremely driven and unfathomably talented woman unwinding in a lounge chair surrounded by her winnings. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and all that she has achieved is, indeed, a big mood".

Read Also | Coronavirus Death Toll In US Surpasses 200,000, Highest In The World

About Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is an English actress, writer, and producer who has been included in TIME's list of 100 Most Influential People. She is the star of the show Fleabag, which had two seasons and aired in the year 2016. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag has won numerous awards including the Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics Choice Television Award.

Read Also | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Concedes He's Not Batted For A While As Rajasthan Beats Chennai

Image credits: Taylor Swift Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.