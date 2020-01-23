Taylor Swift's BF Joe Alwyn Makes A Cameo In Tay's Documentary, Her Fans Go Gaga Online

Taylor Swift’s documentary Miss Americana gives a brief glimpse of her interaction with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The Miss Americana trailer also gave Taylor’s fans a glimpse of this interaction. Read on to know more details about this story.

Taylor and Joe’s PDA visible in Netflix doc

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated documentary is all set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Taylor Swift’s documentary Miss Americana reveals major details about Taylor talking about politics and reflecting on her career. But one detail in Taylor Swift’s documentary is causing an uproar on social media.

In one of the scenes in the documentary, Taylor Swift is hugging her boyfriend British actor Joe Alwyn. This brief PDA moment between Joe and Taylor in the Miss Americana trailer takes place when Taytay is discussing being happy on her own terms. Take a look at this scene from the Miss Americana trailer.

This is the most beautiful moment of the trailer. This makes me so happy to know she’s with him #MissAmericana pic.twitter.com/QMya4RJOPQ — Charles (@Haricorange) January 23, 2020

OMG IS SHE HUGGING JOE?! Look at those jackets!! #MissAmericana pic.twitter.com/mq90ygDneR — Marta Swift Ren (@mahtuswift) January 22, 2020

and thats when she thought of 'i think he knows' bridge #MissAmericana pic.twitter.com/teiIgi4QmW — ritika (@swiftieforsure) January 22, 2020

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been mum about her relationship since they started dating in 2016. But the couple has been spotted giving various public appearances. Recently, Taylor and Joe were both sitting together at the Golden Globe Awards.

But Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in separate interviews have discussed that they do not want to comment on their relationship. Joe Alwyn in an interview with a media portal back in 2018 said that he is aware that people want to about “that side of things” hinting at his relationship with Taylor. But then the British actor was quick to add he prefers to talk about his work than is private life.

